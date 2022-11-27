Bristol Rovers - Boreham Wood

The Emirates FA Cup / 2nd Round
Memorial Stadium / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boreham-wood/teamcenter.shtml
Boreham Wood
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Bristol Rovers

Boreham Wood

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Charlton Athletic
0
1
Stockport County
4'
Forest Green Rovers
0
0
Alvechurch
4'
Walsall
0
0
Carlisle United
5'
Sheffield Wednesday
0
0
Mansfield Town
4'

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Bristol Rovers and Boreham Wood with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Bristol Rovers and Boreham Wood news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.