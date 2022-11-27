Ebbsfleet United - Fleetwood Town

The Emirates FA Cup / 2nd Round
Stonebridge Road / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ebbsfleet-united/teamcenter.shtml
Ebbsfleet United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fleetwood-town/teamcenter.shtml
Fleetwood Town
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Ebbsfleet United

Fleetwood Town

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

King's Lynn Town
0
0
Stevenage
34'
Charlton Athletic
-
-
Stockport County
15:00
Forest Green Rovers
-
-
Alvechurch
15:00
Walsall
-
-
Carlisle United
15:00

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Ebbsfleet United and Fleetwood Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Ebbsfleet United and Fleetwood Town news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.