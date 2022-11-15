AFC Wimbledon - Weymouth

The Emirates FA Cup / 1st Round
Plough Lane / 15.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-wimbledon/teamcenter.shtml
AFC Wimbledon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/weymouth/teamcenter.shtml
Weymouth
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AFC Wimbledon logo
AFC Wimbledon
Weymouth logo
Weymouth
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AFC Wimbledon

Weymouth

Most appearances

