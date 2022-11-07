Bracknell Town - Ipswich Town

The Emirates FA Cup / 1st Round
Bottom Meadow / 07.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bracknell-town-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bracknell Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ipswich-town/teamcenter.shtml
Ipswich Town
Statistics

Recent matches

Ipswich Town

Most appearances

