Hartlepool United - Harrogate Town

The Emirates FA Cup / 2nd Round
Victoria Park / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hartlepool-united/teamcenter.shtml
Hartlepool United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/harrogate-town/teamcenter.shtml
Harrogate Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hartlepool United logo
Hartlepool United
Harrogate Town logo
Harrogate Town
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hartlepool United

Harrogate Town

Most appearances

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what's happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.