Hartlepool United - Solihull Moors

The Emirates FA Cup / 1st Round
Victoria Park / 15.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hartlepool-united/teamcenter.shtml
Hartlepool United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/solihull-moors/teamcenter.shtml
Solihull Moors
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hartlepool United logo
Hartlepool United
Solihull Moors logo
Solihull Moors
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hartlepool United

Solihull Moors

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Chelmsford City
0
0
Barnet
Half-time
Gillingham
-
-
AFC Fylde
15/11
Derby County
-
-
Torquay United
15/11
AFC Wimbledon
-
-
Weymouth
15/11

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 15 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.