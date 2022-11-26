Walsall - Carlisle United

The Emirates FA Cup / 2nd Round
Poundland Bescot Stadium / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/walsall/teamcenter.shtml
Walsall
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/carlisle-united/teamcenter.shtml
Carlisle United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Walsall logo
Walsall
Carlisle United logo
Carlisle United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Walsall

Carlisle United

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

King's Lynn Town
-
-
Stevenage
26/11
Charlton Athletic
-
-
Stockport County
26/11
Forest Green Rovers
-
-
Alvechurch
26/11
Sheffield Wednesday
-
-
Mansfield Town
26/11

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Walsall and Carlisle United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 November 2022.

Catch the latest Walsall and Carlisle United news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.