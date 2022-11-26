Oxford United - Exeter City

The Emirates FA Cup / 2nd Round
Kassam Stadium / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/oxford-united/teamcenter.shtml
Oxford United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/exeter-city/teamcenter.shtml
Exeter City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Oxford United logo
Oxford United
Exeter City logo
Exeter City
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Oxford United

Exeter City

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

King's Lynn Town
-
-
Stevenage
26/11
Charlton Athletic
-
-
Stockport County
26/11
Forest Green Rovers
-
-
Alvechurch
26/11
Walsall
-
-
Carlisle United
26/11

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Oxford United and Exeter City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 November 2022.

Catch the latest Oxford United and Exeter City news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.