‘The Emirates must be a furnace for us’ – Mikel Arteta on unbeaten run at home

Mikel Arteta said the Emirates must be a 'furnace to us' as Arsenal is set to host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday with the Gunners hoping to continue with their unbeaten run at home. Arsenal are unbeaten at their home stadium in the last 10 Premier League games.

an hour ago