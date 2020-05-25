Greatest European champion
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 30/05 – Final
- Sunday 31/06 – The result!
It's round one and there are already some big names here.
2009 Barcelona v 1998 Real Madrid
1992 Barcelona v 1962 Benfica
1995 Ajax v 2000 Real Madrid
1979 Nottingham Forest v 1983 Hamburg
1972 Ajax v 2014 Real Madrid
2018 Real Madrid v 2006 Barcelona
1965 Inter Milan v 2004 Porto
1974 Bayern Munich v 2001 Bayern Munich
