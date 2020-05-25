Football

Barca 2009? Ajax 1995? Porto 2004? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

Greatest European champion

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 30/05 – Final
  • Sunday 31/06 – The result!

It's round one and there are already some big names here.

2009 Barcelona v 1998 Real Madrid

Poll
2009 Barcelona v 1998 Real Madrid
2009 Barcelona
1998 Real Madrid

1992 Barcelona v 1962 Benfica

Poll
1992 Barcelona v 1962 Benfica
1992 Barcelona
1962 Benfica

1995 Ajax v 2000 Real Madrid

Poll
1995 Ajax v 2000 Real Madrid
1995 Ajax
2000 Real Madrid

1979 Nottingham Forest v 1983 Hamburg

Poll
1979 Nottingham Forest v 1983 Hamburg
1979 Nottingham Forest
1983 Hamburg

1972 Ajax v 2014 Real Madrid

Poll
1972 Ajax v 2014 Real Madrid
1972 Ajax
2014 Real Madrid

2018 Real Madrid v 2006 Barcelona

Poll
Round One: 2018 Real Madrid v 2006 Barcelona
2018 Real Madrid
2006 Barcelona

1965 Inter Milan v 2004 Porto

Poll
1965 Inter Milan v 2004 Porto
1965 Inter Milan
2004 Porto

1974 Bayern Munich v 2001 Bayern Munich

Poll
1974 Bayern Munich v 2001 Bayern Munich
1974 Bayern Munich
2001 Bayern Munich
What's On (2)

