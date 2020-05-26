Football

1999 Man United? 1967 Celtic? 1984 Liverpool? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

European Champions Round One Part Two

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 30/05 – Final
  • Sunday 31/06 – The result!

It's round one, part two and there are already some big names here.

1999 Manchester United v 1991 Red Star Belgrade

Poll
1999 Manchester United v 1991 Red Star Belgrade
1999 Manchester United
1991 Red Star Belgrade

1968 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan

Poll
1968 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan
1968 Manchester United
1990 AC Milan

1967 Celtic v 2010 Inter Milan

Poll
1967 Celtic v 2010 Inter Milan
1967 Celtic
2010 Inter Milan

2011 Barcelona v 1994 AC Milan

Poll
2011 Barcelona v 1994 AC Milan
2011 Barcelona
1994 AC Milan

1960 Real Madrid v 1996 Juventus

Poll
1960 Real Madrid v 1996 Juventus
1960 Real Madrid
1996 Juventus

1977 Liverpool v 2008 Manchester United

Poll
1977 Liverpool v 2008 Manchester United
1977 Liverpool
2008 Manchester United

2015 Barcelona v 2013 Bayern Munich

Poll
2015 Barcelona v 2013 Bayern Munich
2015 Barcelona
2013 Bayern Munich

1984 Liverpool v 1997 Borussia Dortmund

Poll
1984 Liverpool v 1997 Borussia Dortmund
1984 Liverpool
1997 Borussia Dortmund
