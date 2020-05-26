We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16

Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals

Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 30/05 – Final

Sunday 31/06 – The result!

It's round one, part two and there are already some big names here.

1999 Manchester United v 1991 Red Star Belgrade

Poll 1999 Manchester United v 1991 Red Star Belgrade 1999 Manchester United 1991 Red Star Belgrade

1968 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan

Poll 1968 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan 1968 Manchester United 1990 AC Milan

1967 Celtic v 2010 Inter Milan

Poll 1967 Celtic v 2010 Inter Milan 1967 Celtic 2010 Inter Milan

2011 Barcelona v 1994 AC Milan

Poll 2011 Barcelona v 1994 AC Milan 2011 Barcelona 1994 AC Milan

1960 Real Madrid v 1996 Juventus

Poll 1960 Real Madrid v 1996 Juventus 1960 Real Madrid 1996 Juventus

1977 Liverpool v 2008 Manchester United

Poll 1977 Liverpool v 2008 Manchester United 1977 Liverpool 2008 Manchester United

2015 Barcelona v 2013 Bayern Munich

Poll 2015 Barcelona v 2013 Bayern Munich 2015 Barcelona 2013 Bayern Munich

1984 Liverpool v 1997 Borussia Dortmund

Poll 1984 Liverpool v 1997 Borussia Dortmund 1984 Liverpool 1997 Borussia Dortmund

