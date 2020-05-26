European Champions Round One Part Two
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 30/05 – Final
- Sunday 31/06 – The result!
It's round one, part two and there are already some big names here.
1999 Manchester United v 1991 Red Star Belgrade
1968 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan
1967 Celtic v 2010 Inter Milan
2011 Barcelona v 1994 AC Milan
1960 Real Madrid v 1996 Juventus
1977 Liverpool v 2008 Manchester United
2015 Barcelona v 2013 Bayern Munich
1984 Liverpool v 1997 Borussia Dortmund
