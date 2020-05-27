We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

Premier League Ramsdale's positive test for COVID-19 'shook' Bournemouth: Howe 2 HOURS AGO

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

It's Last 16 time!

2009 Barcelona v 1992 Barcelona

Poll 2009 Barcelona v 1992 Barcelona 2009 Barcelona 1992 Barcelona

1995 Ajax v 1979 Nottingham Forest

Poll 1995 Ajax v 1979 Nottingham Forest 1995 Ajax 1979 Nottingham Forest

1972 Ajax v 2006 Barcelona

Poll 1972 Ajax v 2006 Barcelona 1972 Ajax 2006 Barcelona

2004 Porto v 2001 Bayern Munich

Poll 2004 Porto v 2001 Bayern Munich 2004 Porto 2001 Bayern Munich

1999 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan

Poll 1999 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan 1999 Manchester United 1990 AC Milan

2010 Inter Milan v 2011 Barcelona

Poll 2010 Inter Milan v 2011 Barcelona 2010 Inter Milan 2011 Barcelona

1996 Juventus v 2006 Manchester United

Poll 1996 Juventus v 2006 Manchester United 1996 Juventus 2006 Manchester United

2015 Barcelona v 1997 Borussia Dortmund

Poll 2015 Barcelona v 1997 Borussia Dortmund 2015 Barcelona 1997 Borussia Dortmund

Premier League Burnley's Turf Moor turned into coronavirus testing site 2 HOURS AGO