Football

1999 Man United? 2009 Barcelona? 2010 Inter? - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

Best European champions Last 16

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 30/05 – Final
  • Sunday 31/06 – The result!

It's Last 16 time!

2009 Barcelona v 1992 Barcelona

Poll
2009 Barcelona v 1992 Barcelona
2009 Barcelona
1992 Barcelona

1995 Ajax v 1979 Nottingham Forest

Poll
1995 Ajax v 1979 Nottingham Forest
1995 Ajax
1979 Nottingham Forest

1972 Ajax v 2006 Barcelona

Poll
1972 Ajax v 2006 Barcelona
1972 Ajax
2006 Barcelona

2004 Porto v 2001 Bayern Munich

Poll
2004 Porto v 2001 Bayern Munich
2004 Porto
2001 Bayern Munich

1999 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan

Poll
1999 Manchester United v 1990 AC Milan
1999 Manchester United
1990 AC Milan

2010 Inter Milan v 2011 Barcelona

Poll
2010 Inter Milan v 2011 Barcelona
2010 Inter Milan
2011 Barcelona

1996 Juventus v 2006 Manchester United

Poll
1996 Juventus v 2006 Manchester United
1996 Juventus
2006 Manchester United

2015 Barcelona v 1997 Borussia Dortmund

Poll
2015 Barcelona v 1997 Borussia Dortmund
2015 Barcelona
1997 Borussia Dortmund
What's On (2)

