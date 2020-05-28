Football

1999 Man Utd or 2011 Barca? One must go... - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

Eurosport Cup - Will Man Utd 1999 or Barca 2011 make the final four?

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

Football

Australia's A-league to resume in July - Football Federation Australia

19 MINUTES AGO

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 30/05 – Final
  • Sunday 31/06 – The result!

It's quarter-final time!

2009 Barcelona v 1995 Ajax

Poll
2009 Barcelona v 1995 Ajax
2009 Barcelona
1995 Ajax

1972 Ajax v 2004 Porto

Poll
1972 Ajax v 2004 Porto
1972 Ajax
2004 Porto

1999 Manchester United v 2011 Barcelona

Poll
1999 Manchester United v 2011 Barcelona
1999 Manchester United
2011 Barcelona

2008 Manchester United v 2015 Barcelona

Poll
2008 Manchester United v 2015 Barcelona
2008 Manchester United
2015 Barcelona
Football
What's On (2)

