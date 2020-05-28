We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

Football Australia's A-league to resume in July - Football Federation Australia 19 MINUTES AGO

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

It's quarter-final time!

2009 Barcelona v 1995 Ajax

Poll 2009 Barcelona v 1995 Ajax 2009 Barcelona 1995 Ajax

1972 Ajax v 2004 Porto

Poll 1972 Ajax v 2004 Porto 1972 Ajax 2004 Porto

1999 Manchester United v 2011 Barcelona

Poll 1999 Manchester United v 2011 Barcelona 1999 Manchester United 2011 Barcelona

2008 Manchester United v 2015 Barcelona

Poll 2008 Manchester United v 2015 Barcelona 2008 Manchester United 2015 Barcelona

Transfers Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round AN HOUR AGO