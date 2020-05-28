Eurosport Cup - Will Man Utd 1999 or Barca 2011 make the final four?
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 30/05 – Final
- Sunday 31/06 – The result!
It's quarter-final time!
2009 Barcelona v 1995 Ajax
1972 Ajax v 2004 Porto
1999 Manchester United v 2011 Barcelona
2008 Manchester United v 2015 Barcelona
