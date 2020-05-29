Football

Shoud United 1999 or 2008 make our final? Vote for the greatest European champions ever

It's an all-Man Utd semi-final

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The fourth topic is: Who is the greatest European champion ever?

Football

Koeman postponed check-up just weeks before heart attack

2 HOURS AGO

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 25/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 26/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 27/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 28/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 29/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 30/05 – Final
  • Sunday 31/06 – The result!

It's semi-final time...

1995 Ajax v 1972 Ajax

Poll
1995 Ajax v 1972 Ajax
1995 Ajax
1972 Ajax

1999 Manchester United v 2008 Manchester United

Poll
1999 Manchester United v 2008 Manchester United
1999 Manchester United
2008 Manchester United
Football

AC Milan president opposes plan to restart with Cup matches

2 HOURS AGO
What's On (2)

