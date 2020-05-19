Football

Kahn v Higuita, Schmeichel v Oblak - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Image credit: Eurosport

Eurosport
2 hours ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 23/05 – Final
  • Sunday 24/06 – The result!

Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel and Oliver Kahn all enter the competition today.

Lev Yashin v Jorge Campos

Poll
Lev Yashin v Jorge Campos
Lev Yashin
Jorge Campos

Michel Preud'homme v Edwin van der Sar

Poll
Michel Preud'homme v Edwin van der Sar
Michel Preud'homme
Edwin van der Sar

Ricardo Zamora v Fabio Cudicini

Poll
Ricardo Zamora v Fabio Cudicini
Ricardo Zamora
Fabio Cudicini

Angelo Peruzzi v Fabien Barthez

Poll
Angelo Peruzzi v Fabien Barthez
Angelo Peruzzi
Fabien Barthez

Oliver Kahn v Rene Higuita

Poll
Oliver Kahn v Rene Higuita
Oliver Kahn
Rene Higuita

Peter Schmeichel v Jan Oblak

Poll
Peter Schmeichel v Jan Oblak
Peter Schmeichel
Jan Oblak

Petr Cech v Claudio Taffarel

Poll
Petr Cech v Claudio Taffarel
Petr Cech
Claudio Taffarel

Manuel Neuer v Jose Luis Chilavert

Poll
Manuel Neuer v Jose Luis Chilavert
Manuel Neuer
Jose Luis Chilavert
Football
