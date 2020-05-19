Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?
How does it work?
Football
Real, Bayern, Inter join forces to boost healthcare in Italy and Spain
33 MINUTES AGO
It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 23/05 – Final
- Sunday 24/06 – The result!
Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel and Oliver Kahn all enter the competition today.
Lev Yashin v Jorge Campos
Michel Preud'homme v Edwin van der Sar
Ricardo Zamora v Fabio Cudicini
Angelo Peruzzi v Fabien Barthez
Oliver Kahn v Rene Higuita
Peter Schmeichel v Jan Oblak
Petr Cech v Claudio Taffarel
Manuel Neuer v Jose Luis Chilavert
Football
Man United urge fans to stay away from stadiums
36 MINUTES AGO
Premier League
Muamba: Henry helped me decide to retire
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics