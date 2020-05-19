We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16

Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals

Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 23/05 – Final

Sunday 24/06 – The result!

Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel and Oliver Kahn all enter the competition today.

Lev Yashin v Jorge Campos

Poll Lev Yashin v Jorge Campos Lev Yashin Jorge Campos

Michel Preud'homme v Edwin van der Sar

Poll Michel Preud'homme v Edwin van der Sar Michel Preud'homme Edwin van der Sar

Ricardo Zamora v Fabio Cudicini

Poll Ricardo Zamora v Fabio Cudicini Ricardo Zamora Fabio Cudicini

Angelo Peruzzi v Fabien Barthez

Poll Angelo Peruzzi v Fabien Barthez Angelo Peruzzi Fabien Barthez

Oliver Kahn v Rene Higuita

Poll Oliver Kahn v Rene Higuita Oliver Kahn Rene Higuita

Peter Schmeichel v Jan Oblak

Poll Peter Schmeichel v Jan Oblak Peter Schmeichel Jan Oblak

Petr Cech v Claudio Taffarel

Poll Petr Cech v Claudio Taffarel Petr Cech Claudio Taffarel

Manuel Neuer v Jose Luis Chilavert

Poll Manuel Neuer v Jose Luis Chilavert Manuel Neuer Jose Luis Chilavert

