We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

Football Monday matches back on La Liga agenda as tensions with federation cool AN HOUR AGO

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Some BIG names are going to go home in this round.

Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Shilton

Poll Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Shilton Gianluigi Buffon Peter Shilton

Andoni Zubizarreta v Sepp Maier

Poll Andoni Zubizarreta v Sepp Maier Andoni Zubizarreta Sepp Maier

Iker Casillas v Neville Southall

Poll Iker Casillas v Neville Southall Iker Casillas Neville Southall

Gordon Banks v Dino Zoff

Poll Gordon Banks v Dino Zoff Gordon Banks Dino Zoff

Football AFC Champions League Results AN HOUR AGO