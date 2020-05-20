Greatest keeper Last 16 part 1
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?
How does it work?
It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 23/05 – Final
- Sunday 24/06 – The result!
Some BIG names are going to go home in this round.
Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Shilton
Andoni Zubizarreta v Sepp Maier
Iker Casillas v Neville Southall
Gordon Banks v Dino Zoff
