Football

Buffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Greatest keeper Last 16 part 1

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

Football

Monday matches back on La Liga agenda as tensions with federation cool

AN HOUR AGO

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 23/05 – Final
  • Sunday 24/06 – The result!

Some BIG names are going to go home in this round.

Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Shilton

Poll
Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Shilton
Gianluigi Buffon
Peter Shilton

Andoni Zubizarreta v Sepp Maier

Poll
Andoni Zubizarreta v Sepp Maier
Andoni Zubizarreta
Sepp Maier

Iker Casillas v Neville Southall

Poll
Iker Casillas v Neville Southall
Iker Casillas
Neville Southall

Gordon Banks v Dino Zoff

Poll
Gordon Banks v Dino Zoff
Gordon Banks
Dino Zoff
Football

AFC Champions League Results

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Belgian FA confirms contract extension for Martinez

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Monday matches back on La Liga agenda as tensions with federation cool

AN HOUR AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Results

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Belgian FA confirms contract extension for Martinez

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
US Open

Berrettini outlasts Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach first Grand Slam semi

04/09/2019 AT 21:30
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18/05/2020 AT 06:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Seferovic smashes hat-trick for Swiss as Belgium crash out

18/11/2018 AT 18:07
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
Horse Racing

Eqtidaar springs surprise for Stoute to win Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

25/06/2018 AT 09:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBelgian FA confirms contract extension for Martinez
Next articleAFC Champions League Results