Football

Buffon v Zubizarreta, Casillas v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Buffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

22 MINUTES AGO

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 23/05 – Final
  • Sunday 24/06 – The result!

Some BIG names are going to go home in this round.

Gianluigi Buffon v Andoni Zubizarreta

Poll
Gianluigi Buffon v Andoni Zubizarreta
Gianluigi Buffon
Andoni Zubizarreta

Iker Casillas v Dino Zoff

Poll
Iker Casillas v Dino Zoff
Iker Casillas
Dino Zoff

Edwin van der Sar v Fabien Barthez

Poll
Edwin van der Sar v Fabien Barthez
Edwin van der Sar
Fabien Barthez

Peter Schmeichel v Manuel Neuer

Poll
Peter Schmeichel v Manuel Neuer
Peter Schmeichel
Manuel Neuer
Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

28 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Injuries under the spotlight as Bundesliga continues

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Promotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL

4 MINUTES AGO
Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

22 MINUTES AGO
Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

28 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Injuries under the spotlight as Bundesliga continues

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleManchester United withdraws 2020 forecast as soccer put on hold
Next articleMourinho would never have been 'Special One' without Europa League's finest hour