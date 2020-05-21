We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Some BIG names are going to go home in this round.

Gianluigi Buffon v Andoni Zubizarreta

Poll Gianluigi Buffon v Andoni Zubizarreta Gianluigi Buffon Andoni Zubizarreta

Iker Casillas v Dino Zoff

Poll Iker Casillas v Dino Zoff Iker Casillas Dino Zoff

Edwin van der Sar v Fabien Barthez

Poll Edwin van der Sar v Fabien Barthez Edwin van der Sar Fabien Barthez

Peter Schmeichel v Manuel Neuer

Poll Peter Schmeichel v Manuel Neuer Peter Schmeichel Manuel Neuer

