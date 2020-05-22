We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

Football No rush for Havertz to join Premier League, says Berbatov 15 MINUTES AGO

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

It's Final Four time!

Gianluigi Buffon v Iker Casillas

Poll Gianluigi Buffon v Iker Casillas Gianluigi Buffon Iker Casillas

Edwin van der Sar v Peter Schmeichel

Poll Edwin van der Sar v Peter Schmeichel Edwin van der Sar Peter Schmeichel

Football Premier League facing issue of two Saudi owned clubs AN HOUR AGO

Play Icon