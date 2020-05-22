Football

Buffon v Casillas, Schmeichel v Van der Sar - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

Greatest Goalkeeper ever semi-finals

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

Football

No rush for Havertz to join Premier League, says Berbatov

15 MINUTES AGO

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 23/05 – Final
  • Sunday 24/06 – The result!

It's Final Four time!

Gianluigi Buffon v Iker Casillas

Poll
Gianluigi Buffon v Iker Casillas
Gianluigi Buffon
Iker Casillas

Edwin van der Sar v Peter Schmeichel

Poll
Edwin van der Sar v Peter Schmeichel
Edwin van der Sar
Peter Schmeichel
Football

Premier League facing issue of two Saudi owned clubs

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

2 HOURS AGO
