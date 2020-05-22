Greatest Goalkeeper ever semi-finals
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?
How does it work?
Football
No rush for Havertz to join Premier League, says Berbatov
15 MINUTES AGO
It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a selection of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 18/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 19/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 20/05 – Last 16
- Thursday 21/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 22/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 23/05 – Final
- Sunday 24/06 – The result!
It's Final Four time!
Gianluigi Buffon v Iker Casillas
Edwin van der Sar v Peter Schmeichel
Football
Premier League facing issue of two Saudi owned clubs
AN HOUR AGO
Transfers
Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics