We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The third topic is: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

How does it work?

Premier League Former Spurs boss Pochettino open to Premier League return 2 HOURS AGO

It’s very simple. Each day this week there will be a series of votes to decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

It's Final time!

Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Schmeichel

Poll Gianluigi Buffon v Peter Schmeichel Gianluigi Buffon Peter Schmeichel

Football Former Spurs boss Pochettino open to Premier League return 2 HOURS AGO