The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The first topic is: Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 04/05 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
- Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 09/05 – Final
- Sunday 10/06 – The result!
It's Arsene Wenger v Unai Emery amongst some heavyweight clashes in the first half of the first round, and you can place your votes below the bracket graphic.
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona vs 2012 Corinthians
Marcelo Lippi's Juventus vs Rafa Benitez's Liverpool
Luis Enrique's Barcelona vs Antonio Conte's Juventus
Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona vs PSG 2013-present
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea vs Leonardo Jardim's Monaco
Ottmar Hitzfeld's Bayern Munich vs Chelsea 2009-2012
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City vs Max Allegri's Juventus
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal vs Unai Emery's Sevilla
