The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The first topic is: Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 04/05 – First Round, Part One

Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16

Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals

Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 09/05 – Final

Sunday 10/06 – The result!

It's Arsene Wenger v Unai Emery amongst some heavyweight clashes in the first half of the first round, and you can place your votes below the bracket graphic.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona vs 2012 Corinthians

Poll Pep Guardiola's Barca or 2012 Corinthians: Who do you want in the next round? Pep Guardiola's Barca 2012 Corinthians

Marcelo Lippi's Juventus vs Rafa Benitez's Liverpool

Poll Marcelo Lippi's Juve or Rafa Benitez's Liverpool: Who do you want in the next round? Marcelo Lippi's Juve Rafa Benitez's Liverpool

Luis Enrique's Barcelona vs Antonio Conte's Juventus

Poll Luis Enrique's Barcelona or Antonio Conte's Juve: Who do you want in the next round? Luis Enrique's Barcelona Antonio Conte's Juve

Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona vs PSG 2013-present

Poll Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona or PSG 2013-present: Who do you want in the next round? Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona PSG 2013-present

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea vs Leonardo Jardim's Monaco

Poll Jose Mourinho's Chelsea or Leonardo Jardim's Monaco: Who do you want in the next round? Jose Mourinho's Chelsea Leonardo Jardim's Monaco

Ottmar Hitzfeld's Bayern Munich vs Chelsea 2009-2012

Poll Ottmar Hitzfeld's Bayern or Chelsea 2009-2012: Who do you want in the next round? Ottmar Hitzfeld's Bayern Chelsea 2009-2012

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City vs Max Allegri's Juventus

Poll Pep Guardiola's Manchester City or Max Allegri's Juventus: Who do you want in the next round? Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Max Allegri's Juventus

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal vs Unai Emery's Sevilla

Poll Arsene Wenger's Arsenal or Unai Emery's Sevilla: Who do you want in the next round? Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Unai Emery's Sevilla

