The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?
How does it work?
Football
Fifty years since Feyenoord triumph launched Dutch golden era
38 MINUTES AGO
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 04/05 -
- Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 06/05 – Quarter-finals, Part One
- Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals, Part Two
- Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 09/05 – Final
- Sunday 10/06 – The result!
First Round, Part two
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v FC Zenit 07-12
Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid v Jurgen Klopp’s BVB
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Noughties Boca Juniors
Real Madrid Galacticos v Noughties Lyon
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Erik ten Hag’s Ajax
Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich v Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto
Jose Mourinho’s Inter v Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan
Football
Hungarian federation says season to resume on May 23
43 MINUTES AGO
Football
Bundesliga set to be given green light for restart - sources
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics