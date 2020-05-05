The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Monday 04/05 -

Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two

Wednesday 06/05 – Quarter-finals, Part One

Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals, Part Two

Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals

Saturday 09/05 – Final

Sunday 10/06 – The result!

First Round, Part two

Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v FC Zenit 07-12

Poll Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v FC Zenit 07-12: Who do you want in the next round? Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd FC Zenit 07-12

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid v Jurgen Klopp’s BVB

Poll Who is the greatest team? Round one Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Noughties Boca Juniors

Poll Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Noughties Boca Juniors: Who do you want in the next round? Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid Noughties Boca Juniors

Real Madrid Galacticos v Noughties Lyon

Poll Real Madrid Galacticos v Noughties Lyon: Who do you want in the next round? Real Madrid Galacticos Noughties Lyon:

Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Erik ten Hag’s Ajax

Poll Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Erik ten Hag’s Ajax: Who do you want in the next round? Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan Erik ten Hag’s Ajax

Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich v Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich

Poll Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich v Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich: Who do you want in the next round? Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto

Poll Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto: Who do you want in the next round? Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto

Jose Mourinho’s Inter v Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan

Poll Jose Mourinho’s Inter v Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan: Who do you want in the next round? Jose Mourinho’s Inter Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan

