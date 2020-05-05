Football

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

How does it work?

Football

Fifty years since Feyenoord triumph launched Dutch golden era

38 MINUTES AGO

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 04/05 -
  • Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 06/05 – Quarter-finals, Part One
  • Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals, Part Two
  • Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 09/05 – Final
  • Sunday 10/06 – The result!

First Round, Part two

Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v FC Zenit 07-12

Poll
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v FC Zenit 07-12: Who do you want in the next round?
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd
FC Zenit 07-12

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid v Jurgen Klopp’s BVB

Poll
Who is the greatest team? Round one
Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid
Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Noughties Boca Juniors

Poll
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Noughties Boca Juniors: Who do you want in the next round?
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid
Noughties Boca Juniors

Real Madrid Galacticos v Noughties Lyon

Poll
Real Madrid Galacticos v Noughties Lyon: Who do you want in the next round?
Real Madrid Galacticos
Noughties Lyon:

Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Erik ten Hag’s Ajax

Poll
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Erik ten Hag’s Ajax: Who do you want in the next round?
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan
Erik ten Hag’s Ajax

Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich v Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich

Poll
Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich v Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich: Who do you want in the next round?
Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich
Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto

Poll
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto: Who do you want in the next round?
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto

Jose Mourinho’s Inter v Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan

Poll
Jose Mourinho’s Inter v Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan: Who do you want in the next round?
Jose Mourinho’s Inter
Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan
Football

Hungarian federation says season to resume on May 23

43 MINUTES AGO
Football

Bundesliga set to be given green light for restart - sources

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBundesliga set to return with date identified
Next articlePFA chief: Matches might be shorter when football returns