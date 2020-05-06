The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century
We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?
And today we give you the chance to vote on the fiercely-contested last-16, with some real heavyweight clashes in there.
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
- Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 09/05 – Final
- Sunday 10/06 – The result!
Last-16
Pep Guardiola’s Barca v Marcelo Lippi’s Juventus
Luis Enrique’s Barcelona V Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea V Ottmar Hitzfeld’s Bayern Munich
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City V Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v Simeone’s Atletico Madrid
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Real Madrid Galacticos
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto
