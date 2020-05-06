Football

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

And today we give you the chance to vote on the fiercely-contested last-16, with some real heavyweight clashes in there.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
  • Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 09/05 – Final
  • Sunday 10/06 – The result!

Last-16

Pep Guardiola’s Barca v Marcelo Lippi’s Juventus

Poll
Pep Guardiola’s Barca or Marcelo Lippi’s Juventus: Who do you want in the next round?
Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona
Marcelo Lippi’s Juventus

Luis Enrique’s Barcelona V Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona

Poll
Luis Enrique’s Barcelona or Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona: Who do you want in the next round?
Luis Enrique’s Barcelona
Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea V Ottmar Hitzfeld’s Bayern Munich

Poll
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea or Ottmar Hitzfeld’s Bayern Munich: Who do you want in the next round?
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea (04-07)
Ottmar Hitzfeld’s Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City V Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal

Poll
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City or Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal: Who do you want in the next round?
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City
Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal

Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v Simeone’s Atletico Madrid

Poll
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd or Simeone’s Atletico Madrid: Who do you want in the next round?
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd
Simeone’s Atletico Madrid

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Real Madrid Galacticos

Poll
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid v Real Madrid Galacticos: Who do you want in the next round?
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid
Real Madrid Galacticos

Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich

Poll
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich: Who do you want in the next round?
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan
Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto

Poll
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Jose Mourinho’s Porto: Who do you want in the next round?
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
Jose Mourinho’s Porto
