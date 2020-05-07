The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century
Image credit: Eurosport
Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.
The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?
And today we give you the chance to vote on the fiercely-contested last-16, with some real heavyweight clashes in there.
Premier League
Bottom six deserve financial reward for restarting Premier League
03/05/2020 AT 15:34
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
- Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 09/05 – Final
- Sunday 10/06 – The result!
Quarter-finals
Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea v Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City
Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United v Real Madrid Galacticos
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
Premier League
De Bruyne considering Man City future after Champions League ban
02/05/2020 AT 17:50
Football
Title triumphs to European glory: Mourinho's greatest managerial moments
28/04/2020 AT 06:17
Related Topics