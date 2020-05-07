Football

Pep's Barca v Rijkaard's Barca, plus Fergie v Real - Vote for the greatest team

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
44 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

And today we give you the chance to vote on the fiercely-contested last-16, with some real heavyweight clashes in there.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
  • Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 09/05 – Final
  • Sunday 10/06 – The result!

Quarter-finals

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona

Poll
Pep Guardiola’s Barca v Frank Rijkaard’s Barca: Who do you want in the next round?
Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona
Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea v Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Poll
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea v Pep Guardiola’s Man City: Who do you want in the next round?
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United v Real Madrid Galacticos

Poll
Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v Real Madrid Galacticos: Who do you want in the next round?
Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United
Real Madrid Galacticos

Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Poll
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool: Who do you want in the next round?
Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
Related Topics
FootballManchester UnitedChelseaReal MadridMore
World watches on as South Korea's K League kicks off
Boxing-Pulev's camp favours Roman Amphitheatre in Croatia for Joshua fight