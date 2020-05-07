The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

And today we give you the chance to vote on the fiercely-contested last-16, with some real heavyweight clashes in there.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Quarter-finals

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona

Poll Pep Guardiola’s Barca v Frank Rijkaard’s Barca: Who do you want in the next round? Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea v Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Poll Jose Mourinho's Chelsea v Pep Guardiola’s Man City: Who do you want in the next round? Jose Mourinho's Chelsea Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United v Real Madrid Galacticos

Poll Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd v Real Madrid Galacticos: Who do you want in the next round? Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United Real Madrid Galacticos

Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Poll Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan v Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool: Who do you want in the next round? Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

