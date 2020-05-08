Football

Pep's Barca and City face off, Ferguson's Utd v Ancelotti's Milan: Vote for the greatest team

21st Century best team semi-final

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

How does it work?

Football

Pep's Barca v Rijkaard's Barca, plus Fergie v Real - Vote for the greatest team

YESTERDAY AT 09:16

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
  • Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 09/05 – Final
  • Sunday 10/06 – The result!

SEMI-FINALS

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Poll
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona v Pep Guardiola's Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United v Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan

Poll
Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United v Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan
Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United
Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan
