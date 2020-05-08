Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

How does it work?

Football Pep's Barca v Rijkaard's Barca, plus Fergie v Real - Vote for the greatest team YESTERDAY AT 09:16

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

SEMI-FINALS

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Poll Pep Guardiola's Barcelona v Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Pep Guardiola's Barcelona Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United v Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan

Poll Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United v Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan

Premier League Bottom six deserve financial reward for restarting Premier League 03/05/2020 AT 15:34