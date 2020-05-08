21st Century best team semi-final
Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.
The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
- Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 09/05 – Final
- Sunday 10/06 – The result!
SEMI-FINALS
Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Pep Guardiola's Manchester City
Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United v Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan
