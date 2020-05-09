Football

The Final - Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

Eurosport Cup: The Final

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
12 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers, in our very first Eurosport Cup.

The first debate is Who is the greatest team of the 21st century?

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there have been a selection of votes that have decided who has progressed to this point.

Now we're ready for the final showdown!

The schedule

  • Monday 04/05 - First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 05/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 06/05 – Last-16
  • Thursday 07/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 08/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 09/05 – Final
  • Sunday 10/06 – The result!

THE FINAL - Cast your vote...

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona v Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United

Poll
Guardiola's Barcelona v Ferguson's United: Who wins your vote?
Pep Guardiola's Barcelona
Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United
