Football

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Premier League player

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Vote for the greatest Premier League player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome to you to the very first Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

The second topic is: Who is the greatest Premier League player ever?

How does it work?

Football

Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

2 HOURS AGO

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 11/05 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 12/05 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 13/05 – Last 16
  • Thursday 14/05 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 15/05 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 16/05 – Final
  • Sunday 17/06 – The result!

John Terry against Sergio Aguero and Eric Cantona against Tony Adams are some of the tasty clashes in the first round.

Thierry Henry v Yaya Toure

Poll
Thierry Henry v Yaya Toure
Thierry Henry
Yaya Toure

John Terry v Sergio Aguero

Poll
John Terry v Sergio Aguero
John Terry
Sergio Aguero

Paul Scholes v Andy Cole

Poll
Paul Scholes v Andy Cole
Paul Scholes
Andy Cole

Dennis Bergkamp v Nemanja Vidic

Poll
Dennis Bergkamp v Nemanja Vidic
Dennis Bergkamp
Nemanja Vidic

Eric Cantona v Tony Adams

Poll
Eric Cantona v Tony Adams
Eric Cantona
Tony Adams

David Silva v Vincent Kompany

Poll
David Silva v Vincent Kompany
David Silva
Vincent Kompany

Ryan Giggs v Gianfranco Zola

Poll
Ryan Giggs v Gianfranco Zola
Ryan Giggs
Gianfranco Zola

Roy Keane v Harry Kane

Poll
Roy Keane v Harry Kane
Roy Keane
Harry Kane
Football

China calls up three foreign-born players for first time

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Maguire picks Rashford as most talented team-mate

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBurundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup
Next articleMan City owners acquire Belgian second division club Lommel SK