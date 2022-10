Football

'The feeling of beating Liverpool is so powerful' - Mikel Arteta on return to the top

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League following a 3-2 win at home to Liverpool on Sunday. The 'Gunners' took the lead after a minute through the impressive Gabriel Martinelli with Bukayo Saka adding a brace for Mikel Arteta's men.

