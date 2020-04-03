Eurosport

The Free-Kick World Cup: Vote for your champion in the final

By Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

The premise is simple: Eurosport selected 32 of the greatest free-kick takers and it is down to you to whittle it down to the best. Now it's time for the final...

Will your winner be former Manchester United and England star David Beckham or ex-Lyon and Brazil set piece king Juninho?

Vote for your champion below...

