Getty Images

The Free-Kick World Cup: Who is the best-ever free-kick taker?

The Free-Kick World Cup: Who is the best-ever free-kick taker?
By Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

The premise is simple: Eurosport have selected 32 of the best-ever free-kick takers and it is down to you to whittle it down to the best.

On the same topic