'The greatest spectacle' - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praises Bayern Munich after Champions League win

Men's Time Trial, Plouay
Real Road Racing Series (1/2)
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his delight and gratitude after the club won the Champions League by beating Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick spoke after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 and clinching the Champions League title on Sunday.
Anti-riot police stormed in a Paris bar while fans were watching the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold talks about retaining the single-game eliminator format.
Barcelona are reportedly seriously panicking over Lionel Messi - so much so, they are moving quickly to try to sign Inter's Lautaro Martinez as a replacement.
Thomas Tuchel says that beating Bayern Munich for PSG will be 'very, very difficult' in the Champions League final.
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe believes that every team has weaknesses, even Bayern Munich, ahead of the Champions League final.
Lionel Messi is reportedly absolutely fuming about details from his private meeting with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman getting leaked.