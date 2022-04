Football

'The hill is not too steep to climb' - Unai Emery after Villarreal loss to Liverpool in Champions League

Unai Emery: "2-0 is a clear, deserved result. It could have been worse and the hill to climb could have been steeper and the only thing now is to think that 2-0 still gives us a chance to have a different performance at home. We are here because the team deserved it, we are here because we played the previous ties over the two legs."

00:01:08, an hour ago