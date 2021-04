Football

'The menace is over’ – La Liga president Javier Tebas on the European Super League

La Liga president said the 'menace' of the European Super League 'is over' despite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that Super League is far from dead and its clubs have not given up on the idea of the breakaway competition despite having to shelve the project just a few days after it was announced.

