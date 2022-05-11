Football

'The message is clear' - Mikel Arteta on high stakes of north London derby as Arsenal face Tottenham

"The message is clear" - Mikel Arteta shares his views on the very high stakes of the north London derby as Arsenal face Tottenham. "If we win against them, we are in the Champions League next season. And not that you need any more motivation and to tell them anything less than that. The opportunity is there, and we are going to play and go for it, like we always do."

00:00:53, 8 hours ago