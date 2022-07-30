Football

'The more options I have as a coach, the better' - Xavi happy with Barcelona transfer business so far

Barcelona trained on Friday ahead of the final stop of their U.S. pre-season tour - a friendly with Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls in New Jersey on Saturday. Xavi Hernandez's squad is coming off a 2-2 draw with Juventus in Dallas, Texas on 27 July, which followed a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in Las Vegas (24 July) and a 6-0 victory over Inter Miami in Miami (20 July).

00:01:45, an hour ago