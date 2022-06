Football

The official poster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup unveiled in Doha

The official poster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was unveiled during a special event at Hamad International Airport near to Doha. For the first time, a series of posters has been developed for international football's biggest tournament - all of which have been designed by Qatari female artist, Bouthayna Al Muftah.

