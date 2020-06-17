The Premier League is back! - The Warm-Up

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The Premier League returns 100 days after Leicester trounced Aston Villa – while elsewhere, Bayern Munich and Marcus Rashford are both champions.

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Here. We. Go.

Are you ready? Are you braced? The biggest, loudest, self-proclaimed best damn league in the whole wide world is back tonight. 100 days after Leicester trounced Aston Villa, the Premier League lion will roar again. Just a little more quietly than usual.

It’s going to be pretty intense, at least if you want it to be. A compressed carnival of all you can watch, then some more, brought to you by four different media organisations with a dangerously punishing schedule. A nation held in place like the chap from A Clockwork Orange, watching goal after dive after red card after save after foul after goal …

The Warm-Up doesn’t know if it’s going to be healthy for the viewing public, but we’re quite looking forward to it nonetheless. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, isn’t sure about the health of his players:

The way we are right now…we don’t know. If you ask me how is the team, I don’t know. Tomorrow we will see how is the level of the team. […] All Premier League teams have three [weeks to get fit]. We know it is not enough but it is what it is.

Despite this note of caution, we’re particularly looking forward to seeing Manchester City this evening. Guardiola has had quite a lot of time on his hands, after all. Time to think. Time to dream. Time to get bored. And if there’s ever been a manager who would take a team apart then rebuild it backwards and inside out, just to see if it still works, it’s Pep Guardiola.

Give us Kevin De Bruyne as a libero. Give us triple-inverted wingbacks. Give us an asymmetric 2-3-5. Give us something weird. We’ve been so patient.

Yes, Marcus Rashford

It’s been Marcus Rashford week here at the Warm-Up, but honestly: can you blame us? Over the weekend he squared up to Boris Johnson, on Monday he nutmegged Therese Coffey, and then on Tuesday he slammed the ball into the net past Matt Hancock’s despairing dive.

To celebrate this victory, a wave of good feeling swept over the footballing world. “Not a fan but that is class” levels rose dangerously high — even rival clubs got in on the act. Manchester City! Liverpool.

As for Rashford, he’s grabbing the ball out of the net and running back to the centre circle.

I stand proud today knowing that we have listened and we have done what is right. There is still a long way to go but I am thankful to you all that we have given these families just one less thing to worry about tonight. The wellbeing of our children should ALWAYS be a priority.

More power to him.

Bayern are champions

Football, fundamentally, is quite an unfair business. Take Werder Bremen, for example. Second-bottom of the Bundesliga and looking more doomed than the crowd at Doom Shall Rise, which is a German doom metal festival I just looked up for the sake of this joke. And here come Bayern Munich with a title to win.

Worse, Bremen got pretty much everything right. They defended stoutly and with great commitment, they kept the league leaders at bay, and they dragged a seriously decent save out of Manuel Neuer right at the death.

But being good isn’t enough for mere mortals against the superclubs. They have to be perfect and they have to be lucky. Otherwise, Robert Lewandowski does that thing he does, and all that hard work gets washed away by the celebratory lager. That’s eight in a row for Bayern. Everybody’s delighted for them.

IN OTHER NEWS

We have our first four entries in the Premier League’s real title race: the inspirational videos for stay-at-home fans. And to the Warm-Up’s mind the early leader is Arsenal, because they cheated and got Ian Wright along.

HAT TIP

The absence of crowds from games is often considered in broad terms: where is the noise? where is the money? But crowds are people, and every empty seat is a person elsewhere, not doing that which they would love to be doing. Here’s Jordan Campbell over at The Athletic (£), telling the story of his grandfather’s struggles with the fact that Ibrox is closed to him.

My grandparents have sheltered since March 7, the night they went to a theatre show about Gloria Estefan. Some people reading this may say his taste in entertainment is as bad as his choice of football team but it is no exaggeration to say that, outside of his family, he lives to see Rangers play at the weekend.

RETRO CORNER

Four months after Alex Ferguson kicked a boot into his head, four days after the Queen gave him an OBE, and seventeen years ago today, David Beckham’s move to Real Madrid was announced. And while the team was a bit of a mess for most of his time there, he did some beautiful things.

COMING UP

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United. Arsenal vs. Manchester City. Napoli vs Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. Five Bundesliga games, and three in La Liga. Something great is going to happen, somewhere. Better pick the right game!

Ben Snowball will be with you tomorrow, and he will have some actual Premier League football to write about, the lucky so-and-so.

