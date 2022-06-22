Football

'The right club and the right moment' - Sadio Mane's first Bayern Munich press conference after moving from Liverpool

Sadio Mane said on Wednesday that moving to Bayern Munich from Liverpool was the "right club" at the "right moment" as the Senegal international completed his move to the German Bundesliga giants from the Merseyside club. He said: Jurgen (Klopp) is a great manager and also a great person. And, when I spoke with him about me to leave (Liverpool), I think, like I said, he was a little bit sad."

00:01:18, an hour ago