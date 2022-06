Football

‘The sky was the limit’ – Trailblazer Sapir Berman on making history as first transgender referee

In the latest episode of the Power of Sport, we hear from trailblazing referee Sapir Berman who, in 2021, became the first transgender referee to take charge of a professional football match in Israel. In the episode, Berman explains her decision to become a referee and the reception she has received from players and her fellow referees.

00:05:33, an hour ago