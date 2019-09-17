The three players Manchester United need to fix their mess... according to Gary Neville

Neville was talking in an online question and answer session when one fan asked who his ideal targets would be for Manchester United in the transfer market.

Neville's picks were all French, all members of the World Cup squad from 2018, and all players who have been linked with moves to the Manchester club:

" Raphael Varane, N'Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe "

The 44-year-old also said that he believes United are still at least three seasons away from a title challenge, even with the perfect recruitment.

Neville has been linked with the possibility of taking over a director of football role at his former club as United look to adapt their transfer system following struggles in the market in recent years.

But the ex-England right-back said he hasn't been approached over the role, and added that he would "run a mile" if ever offered the main manager's position, citing a disappointing spell in charge of Valencia as evidence that he is under-qualified as a coach.

Our View

Neville's Q&A threw up some interesting responses, but his transfer plan for United is little more than fantasy football.

There's no doubt that Varane, Kante and Mbappe would be a stunning hat-trick of signings for United, and there's also little doubt that the club could afford them. However, the problem that United face at present is they are no longer a desirable destination for the world's very top players.

The haphazard nature of United's transfer dealings and squad make-up means that United is not seen as a stable home for a potential world-leading star such as Mbappe, while their continued absence from the Champions League also doesn't help.

In addition, the jury is still very much out over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a manager. His strong start aside, there has been little evidence to-date that Solskjaer is a coach of the calibre required to fix United. Solskjaer should be given time and could yet prove to be an inspired appointment, but his presence does not help the feeling of instability that will put off the very best players from making the move.