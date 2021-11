Football

'The time has come' - sad Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking after latest loss

Manchester United fans provided an instant reaction to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking on Sunday - and the opinion was universal. "A sorry day but all things must come to an end," said one fan, summing up the mood of fans outside Old Trafford. Losing like that with a guy like Cristiano (Ronaldo) in the team? Something is wrong, something has got to change."

00:01:12, an hour ago