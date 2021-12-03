Football

'The timing is right' - Michael Carrick announces he is quitting Manchester United after win over Arsenal

Michael Carrick: "Just in recent days it's just that gut feeling that timing is right [to leave]. It feels right. It's not been easy to make the decision in that respect. But in terms of the family and how I feel right now, I'm really content and looking forward to what's ahead. It's a rollercoaster. It's been amazing. I've had some incredible memories, some special nights."

00:00:55, 38 minutes ago