The Warm-Up: All Jurgen Klopp wants for Christmas is a thirteen-point lead

THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

It’s Booooooooxxxxxiiiiinnnnngggggg Daaaaayyyyyyy

And that means exactly one thing. Where other, more sensible nations have tucked their athletes away from the worst of the winter cold, Britain is sending its footballers out to run around for the edification of a nation still digesting its sprouts.

For the Premier League, this is a particularly special occasion, as today is the second part of Amazon’s grand experiment in consumer power/dystopian overabundance. Six games will kick off at 3 o’clock and, if you’re equipped with the right subscription, you can watch any one you damn well choose.

Or you can hop back and forth between them, missing every goal and working yourself into a right state. That’s the capitalist dream, baby! The power to ruin your afternoon your own way.

Anyway, this being Christmas, the Warm-Up has allocated each of today’s 3 o’clock a different Quality Street. Bournemouth vs. Arsenal = Fudge. Villa vs. Norwich = Coconut Eclair. Chelsea vs. Southampton = Orange Creme. Palace vs. West Ham = The Green Triangle. Everton vs. Burnley = Toffee Penny. Sheffield United vs. Watford = The Purple One.

We will not be taking questions.

An elaborate snooker metaphor

Away from the 3 o’clocks, the biggest game comes late in the evening, as Liverpool visit Leicester for a real, honest to god, top of the table clash. Structurally, this is the trickiest possible game Liverpool could face at this point: away to the team in second, just back from a fancy jaunt in Qatar, full of gravy.

The Warm-Up assumes that all footballers eat a full Christmas dinner, with seconds, thirds, pudding, cheese, and accompanying grazing, and we will not be told otherwise.

In truth, their lead is such — ten points plus a game in hand — that even a loss here will likely prove irrelevant in the long run. We’ll still be in “the greatest, most hilarious implosion of all time” territory, and they’ll still be just far too good for that.

But you’re thinking it. You know you are. They’ve sunk six reds and six blacks and though it’s far too early to actually say it out loud, it’s in the back of everybody’s minds. It’s on. So let’s just get it out there: at some point this season, if they keep going, the conversation is going to shift from “Will they win the league?” to “Will they go the season unbeaten?”

This game, then, is a tricky red up against the cushion, and they’ll need to come round three cushions to get back onto the black. But if they can? Well, it’ll open the whole table up.

The Curse of the Ox

While the rest of his teammates were leaping around celebrating their Club World Cup victory, one member of the squad was taking things a little easier. After a fall in the final against Flamengo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was later seen pottering around on crutches, and a prayer went up from a corner of the north-west: “Just a precaution. Just a precaution.”

Unfortunately, he’s done his ligaments.

We don’t know yet quite how serious an injury this one will be — it needs to settle before any prognosis can be made — but he’s definitely out for The Rest of 2019 (that’s two games in less than a week). But Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career so far has been consumed with injuries, and another serious blow, just when he seems to be thriving, would be an almost unthinkable cruelty.

More pragmatically, Liverpool won’t be planning on fielding a full team of children in any of the remaining competitions, so the loss of Oxlade-Chamberlain for any length of time would be a serious blow. He’s very good at pinging the ball into the net from outside the box, and every great team needs a bit of that.

IN OTHER NEWS

We’d like to thank Leicester City’s Twitter account for giving us no fewer than 10 (ten) different angles of That Time Jamie Vardy Made Simon Mignolet Look Really Silly. We think our favourite is no.2: you can see Mignolet realise in quick succession that yes, that’s Jamie Vardy, and yes, that’s going to sit up very nicely, and of course he’s going to hit it. Ping.

RETRO CORNER

A boxing day classic here, as we head to Northern Ireland in 1995. At first, it’s just another winter game: there’s a lot of snow, an orange ball, and a barely contained air of general chaos. And then the orange ball bursts.

HAT TIP

Over on The Athletic [£], Daniel Taylor has been talking to former Manchester City chief executive, visionary business man, and all-purpose punch-line Garry Cook. Sadly, he fails to get to the bottom of that “welcome, brother” handshake with Samir Nasri, but the rest of the anecdotes are pretty decent.

" “What was the purpose of Manchester City to [Sheikh Mansour’s bid]? It was, ‘how do we create a proxy brand for Abu Dhabi? We’ve already built a racetrack, we’re in the sports business, we need a vehicle.’ And that was us.” "

COMING UP

There’s four Premier League games in a row for you to watch today, if you can make the time and commandeer the television. Or laptop. Or telephone. Or, er, smart watch?

Anyway, Spurs host Brighton at 12.30, then you get to pick your poison at 3. Manchester and Newcastle go head to decide just which United is the best at 5.30, and then Leicester-Liverpool rounds us off at 8. Gluttons, the lot of you.

Coming up tomorrow: hang on, Andi Thomas again? Christmas entertainment really is all repeats, isn’t it?