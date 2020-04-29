The Warm-Up: As French football goes, Boris is Liverpool’s only hope

The fate of a Labour-voting city rests on a Conservative government as the French become the latest to cancel the 2019-20 campaign.

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

One step closer to Liverpool…

When Boris Johnson hurtled head-first into Maurizio Gaudino’s midriff in 2006, we probably didn’t expect to be in a situation where the destiny of the Premier League title was in his hands. But in these strange times it is now a reality.

Liverpool must now rely on a Conservative government to help them deliver that trophy. No cancellations, no pity award – a true triumph over a 38-game season. However long that takes.

PSG won’t be so lucky. Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will not resume after France banned all sporting events until September. Even though Thomas Tuchel’s side will likely be declared champions – null and void is off the table, apparently – it will be a hollow triumph. Who wants to win the title without kicking a ball in over a month, knowing it will be a stick to beat them with through no fault of their own?

'Won the title' will become 'awarded the title', prompting an unforgiving response. Especially if you support Liverpool FC.

As it stands, the Premier League will resume with the government’s blessing as clubs eye June 13 as a potential return. But they seem focused on finishing the season as quickly as possible, as opposed to getting it done when the tide is right. Can they really pull off 92 games this summer behind closed doors and be ready to start next season in August, as mooted? One positive test could unravel it all.

And would Boris want his nation’s great export becoming a laughingstock, should a hiccup occur? When his counterparts in France and the Netherlands are taking different action? When even FIFA’s chief doctor Michel d'Hooghe is urging leagues to stop the season now:

My proposal is if it is possible, avoid playing competitive football in the coming weeks. Try to be prepared for the start of good competition next season

After bashing Premier League footballers, then U-turning and saying they are needed for national morale, it would be sadly fitting for the government to have the final word on the season. Boris and Co. are all for football while the nation demands it, but what happens when mood swings? When people see social distancing restrictions don't apply to 'pampered, overpaid' players? When tests are diverted away from the places that need it?

The Warm-Up wants to see the season finished, absolutely, but fears decisions in France and the Netherlands will set the ball rolling for another course of action...

Der Kaiser walks free

Franz Beckenbauer has escaped a verdict in his corruption case surrounding the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany – because too much time has passed.

The 74-year-old has been on trial for five years over allegations he was involved in two payments totalling £8.4 million to former FIFA exec Mohamed bin Hammam in April 2005.

However, courts have 15 years to carry out criminal proceedings in fraud cases in Switzerland, meaning the statute of limitations have expired.

"The fact that the case has now ended without a result of any kind is very worrying, not only for football, but for the administration of justice in Switzerland," read a sassy statement from FIFA.

IN THE CHANNELS

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho will fall back on a career in magic if football never returns.

RETRO CORNER

On this day 10 years ago, Fulham reached the Europa League final. Take one look at the joyous scenes at Craven Cottage to remember why we need football.

COMING UP

