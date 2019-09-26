The Warm-Up: Bayern Munich are taking their toys and going home

THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

FC Hollywood Divas

We begin with some quite magnificent Big Club behaviour from Germany. Early on Wednesday, Sport Bild published remarks from Bayern’s Munich’s Uli Hoeness, in which he threatened to withhold Bayern’s players from international duty if Jogi Löw committed the unforgivable sin of, er, changing his first choice goalkeeper.

No matter that Löw is the manager. Or that Marc-André ter Stegen is both very, very good and very, very frustrated. Or that Manuel Neuer has, for a couple of seasons, looked like a man doing an entertaining but not very convincing Manuel Neuer impression.

Neuer plays for Bayern Munich. Ter-Stegen plays for not-Bayern Munich. That’s all that matters.

" We will never accept a change happening here. Before that happens, we won’t release players [for the national team] anymore. [Löw will] hear now everything that we’ve said before; his ears will ring. "

Sadly for lovers of messy drama, Hoeness had rowed back on his threats by Wednesday afternoon. Presumably he’d remembered that clubs who don’t let their players play internationals get fined, and the players get suspensions.

Or perhaps he’d realised just how pompous, how ridiculous, how tremendously Bayern Munich he was being. FC Hollywood gonna FC Hollywood.

The three-year plan

In further Big Club news, Manchester United’s owners have taken a good long look at the state of things and decided to put their trust in the greatest of all healers: time.

According to ESPN’s sources, the Glazers have decided that a title bid won’t be realistic until 2021-22. In this they are taking inspiration from their good friends at Liverpool, who Jurgen Klopp time and backing during his sticky first seasons. That seemed to work! Why wouldn’t this?

Oh hush, you. With your words of doubt, like “Right, but Klopp was a proven title-winning manager”, and “Okay, but Liverpool seem to be really good at buying players”. Or even “Look, let’s be honest, the only people guaranteed to still be knocking around Old Trafford in three years time are the Glazers, Ed Woodward, and Phil Jones. And that’s not a title-winning defence, even if you stick Jones on the bench.”

Phil Jones of Manchester United poses with Caretaker Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing a contract extension at Aon Training Complex on February 07Getty Images

That’s all beside the point. The only important thing is: United have a plan. Having a plan is always better than not having a plan, no matter the details. Because when things go wrong, everybody can point at the plan and nod wisely. Time. Patience. The plan.

Without a plan, United might just look like a bit of a mess, overseen by people who don’t know how to fix it and don’t particularly care as long as the money keeps rolling in. And that simply wouldn’t do.

Carabao. Refreshes your breath. Naturally.

Lots of goals in the League Cup on Wednesday, and a handful of delicious upsets. Sheffield United and Bournemouth were both bundled out by League One opposition, and Manchester United needed a penalty shootout to scrape past Rochdale at Old Trafford. Presumably that was in the plan.

But the headlines go to Oxford United, who overran, outplayed, and eventually spanked West Ham 4-0. It was the League Cup slip-up in its purest form: big team, loads of changes, total lack of application, wait, why are this other team running around so much, is that allowed oh no, oh no, oh no, oh dear.

By the rule of conkers, this means Oxford are now six goals better than Manchester United. Given United’s performance against Rochdale, that might actually be true.

IN OTHER NEWS

Hey Bobby! What’s the Italian for “banter”?

Roma’s Twitter shot back with a picture of Greta Thunberg’s Trump-inspired death-stare, and Serie A takes an early lead in the race for the title of Most Extremely Online Football League.

IN THE CHANNELS

On 76 minutes, the floodlights at Burton went out for the third time, and the game was abandoned. Shortly afterwards it was un-abandoned, as somebody official pointed out that the rules call for a minimum of 30 minutes unexpected darkness, not a mere 28. In the end they got going again …

… and the person behind Burton’s Twitter feed had a quietly joyous meltdown.

RETRO CORNER

21 years ago today, Paolo di Canio picked up a red card against Arsenal. Then he pushed the referee over. The berk.

Always thought Nigel Winterburn’s part was underrated. His fury takes him beyond easy lip-reading, but it certainly looks like he’s charged over to shout “How dare you push a referee? That takes things too far! You haven’t just committed an offence, you’ve violated the very core of trust on which the whole edifice of professional football is built!”

Or something along those lines.

COMING UP

Off to Spain tonight, where the top of the table is looking delightfully messy. Either Real Sociedad (at home to Alaves) or Sevilla (away at Eibar) can leapfrog Barcelona into a share of second with a win, and if they both pick up three points, then the mighty Catalans will be bounced down to seventh place. Seventh! Not even in the Europa League!

He don’t care if Monday’s blue. Tuesday’s grey and Wednesday too. Thursday, he don’t care about you. Because Friday, it’s Tom Adams.