The Warm-Up: Chin up Luis Suarez, you reap what you sow

MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

Luis Suarez penalty disaster karma at its finest

Let's get a few things on record early doors:

The Warm-Up loves sh**h***ery - literally can't get enough of it. Adores it.

The Warm-Up loves a bit of Uruguay - a country of 3.4 million people regularly doing the business at the business end of elite competition.

Now, that is out of the way, The Warm-Up would like to declare that it bathed in the tears of Luis Suarez on Saturday night. Loved it. Lapped it right up. If those tears were bottled and sold on as eau de toilette then The Warm-Up would be right down to its local building society armed with its pin number, cheque book and passport to relieve its bank account of every last penny to bathe in tears of perfume until the end of time.

The reason? Cast your mind back to the World Cup of 2010. Ghana and Uruguay locked horns in the quarter-final. The score was 1-1 after 120 minutes of balling when Dominic Adiyiah rose highest to head into an unguarded net after one Luis Suarez blocked a Stephen Appiah effort. Yet he didn't see the net rustle. Nope. Suarez was the there again, this time to block with his hand, the sly old dog. Asamoah Gyan would miss the resultant penalty and Ghana would lose the penalty shootout 4-2.

Post match Suarez would say:

" The 'Hand of God' now belongs to me. "

Anyway, fast forward nine years and Uruguay faced Peru in a penalty shootout for a spot in the Copa America semi-finals. Uruguay lost 5-4 and Suarez was distraught post match. It was he who missed the penalty.

So, chin well and truly up old boy. Also, fair play Peru.

Natural order restored at youth level

Remember when England were good at youth football? You know, when they won the U17 World Cup? You don't? Nah, The Warm-Up doesn't either. Anyhow, fear not, natural order has been restored. Spain beat Germany 2-1 in the U21 Euros on Sunday night to claim a fifth title at that level after wins in 1986, 1998, 2011 and 2013.

Spain are dripping with quality - leading that charge is one Dani Ceballos, who secured a move to Real Madrid on the back of the 2017 U21 Euros. He could be on his way to England this summer if reports are to be believed.

50 large apparently. No wonder they won the thing. While you're at it have a gander at Fabian Ruiz. Napoli have them a baller.

It was Ruiz who claimed the first goal but it was the game's stand out player, Dani Olmo, who bagged the decisive second. Olmo, 21, has had himself an interesting career - he was a highly-rated youngster on the books of Barcelona but elected to move to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, where he has excelled. He was named Croatia's Young Player and Player of the Year in June, and has represented Spain from U15 level through to U21. A top footballer and by the looks of it a top, top hipster.

As a slight aside, there was not one player from Barcelona in the Spain squad. La Masia having a few years off, it would appear. Fair play it has done its fair share of heavy lifting.

Madagascar having themselves a tournament

When the AFCON was extended from 16 to 24 teams there were some concerns regarding the lowering of standards. Not so, as Madagascar are currently proving. The 108th best team in the world just pulled off a - to break into Harry Redknapp parlance - top, top shock beating Nigeria to top Group B, also containing Burundi and Gineau.

Work of the highest order that.

Here are the highlights:

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero

Peter Schmeichel here getting his sh*****se on back in the day.

Zero

Definition of shtick:

Definition of really boring shtick.

Wind it in Zlats.

RETRO CORNER

Before Paul Gascoigne was known for amongst other things, slugging it out with Snoop Dogg on social media, he was a decent, if flawed footballer:

COMING UP

It is all sorts of AFCON today - Namibia v Ivory Coast and South Africa v Morocco kick off simultaneously at 16:45 and then Kenya v Senegal and Tanzania v Algeria at 19:45.

How can life get any better I hear thee ask? Well, Nick Miller is taking on Warm-Up duties on the morrow. Lovely.