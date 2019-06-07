The Warm-Up: Chin up the people of Guimaraes, England are coming back – please put some trains on

FRIDAY’S BIG STORIES

England fans on decent behaviour after heavens show them who's boss

Forget batons, tear gas or water cannons. To stop a rabble of idiots partaking in wanton criminality in the pursuit of having a laugh just get some rain involved. That’ll stop them in their tracks. Yup, not a sniff of aggro in Guimaraes town centre for most of Thursday when it leathered it down for most of the day.

On the subject of rain. Rainin ‘ell. There is rain and then there is biblical stuff. And the weather in Portual on Thursday was the latter – there were unconfirmed sightings of Noah checking tickets on the gates of Estádio D. Afonso Henriques. Rainin’ ell.

Perhaps there was another reason for improved behaviour, perhaps it was that the boorish, uncivilised and vulgar element of the English support was completely and totally outnumbered by the majority of decent, well-natured fans who follow the national side now that an actual game was on.

However, there was one rather bizarre incident when an England fan trying to be a good bloke was, well, bordering on not being a good bloke. Fans were blocking cars from driving down the road. Said good bloke wannabe was not standing for it, and shoved England fans out of the way. This led to a confrontation of sorts that eventually cooled - anyway, to the Warm-Up's untrained eye it might not have been the only shoving he did that day.

Inside the stadium, the England fans were absolutely superb. They supported, cajoled and encouraged their team as decent fans do. From the Warm-Up's vantage point there were no songs of a distasteful nature of imaginary foes, just good solid support. Fair play.

Any bogs knocking about lads? Or general organisation at all

For reasons privy to those who organised the Guimaraes part of England's massive stag do, they elected to put on absolutely no extra bogs for the 20,000 beer guzzling lads, lads, lads who descended upon the city to drink beers, shout things and well, once they broke the golden seal, keep breaking the golden seal.

So unsurprisingly enough, with few to no bogs to relieve their beers into, said beers got all sorts of relieved all over the streets of Guimaraes. Now, England fans have a fair few failings but when you got to go, you go to go.

On the subject of organisation, the free trains that were put on for England fans were a great idea. The organisation of said trains after the match were a complete and utter shambles. A dangerous shambles. There was a queue for approximately half a mile outside the main train station gone midnight that was, to this observer’s eye, being over-policed by underprepared riot police. There were at times crushes, with at least one person having what appeared to be a panic attack.

England fans have been heavily criticised this week and, at times, rightly so. However, here in extremely trying circumstances they behaved impeccably. The situation after the game was just not good enough. The train station was the only way out of the Guimaraes, with taxis at a premium.

Mercifully at the time of writing it looks as though there were no injuries but that had more to do with luck than judgement. England will return to Guimaraes for their third/fourth place play-off and there has to be better provision of transport or chaos could ensue.

Holland are handy, VAR remains a travesty

Look, Eurosport called it and asked David Winner to put together a piece on how the Dutch got their groove back. And they have. They were far from perfect against England but as Ronald Koeman said in his post-match press conference, they always believed they'd get the job done as there is belief in their process.

Frenkie de Jong, at 22, is a hugely accomplished player. In contrast VAR is whatever the opposite of accomplished is... *checks anonyms for accomplished*... yup, there it is, VAR is toilet. Utter toilet. It is not fit for purpose. It was not fit for purpose last night, it will not be fit for purpose tomorrow or the next night. Even when it gets the decision right it is a shambles. It destroys the flow of the game. It just does not suit association football. It needs to get in the bin.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Heroes

These England fans, and obviously Raheem Sterling. 20,000 England fans travelled to Guimaraes and the majority of which are decent, match-going fans who get behind their team, like the below.

Zeroes

These England fans, who without a doubt have some sort of deep-rooted, long standing issues with self-esteem that they project on to other nations.

RETRO CORNER

Ronald Koeman, a constant thorn in England’s side.

England v Holland 1993

COMING UP

There is no Nations League. Zero. For two whole days. Major tears. How will we all survive these barren days of no football? By watching some tennis. It is semi-final day at Roland Garros you lucky sods.

