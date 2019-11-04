MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Mario Balotelli completely right to try to withdraw his labour

It is a basic right to be able to go about one's business at work - or you know, just generally - without being racially abused. It is incumbent upon employers to ensure that workers are not subject to racial abuse in the workplace. It is incumbent upon the police to ensure that members of the public are not randomly racially abused by some reprobate.

Football and its clubs have consistently proven themselves unable to provide those basic - and they are basic - assurances to football players. The authorities that run the game have also been found wanting in regards to the punishments meted out for instances of racial abuse.

It should not be upon the players to police incidents of racial abuse. Players, like any employee or, you know, human being going about their business should feel that the procedures and consequences put in place to punish racism should suffice in preventing it. However, the lack of consequence associated with racism within the confines of football stadiums appear to have emboldened the racists with incidents of such horrendous behaviour almost a constant in the news cycle.

So, on Sunday, Mario Balotelli attempted to walk from the pitch during the Serie A match between Brescia and Hellas Verona. It was the right thing to do; he was right to try to withdraw his labour in the face of wanton criminality. He should not have had to do it for the reasons explained above. It should not be incumbent on Balotelli to make a stand against these cretins.

No, that is down to football clubs and the associations that those football clubs are members of - they need to show players more support in the racism battle. However, for reasons that defy any logical explanation, those institutions have provided a body of evidence that demonstrates that they are unable or unwilling to punish those cretins. The forward's intervention resulted in a delay in the game, brought to an end when the referee initiated the anti-racism protocol and fans were reminded over the PA of basic human decency and, you know, not to be racist idiots.

Alas, Hellas Verona won the game 2-1. They should be deducted the points.

Bournemouth end United's mini-revival

Great teams tend to be defined by a sense of inevitability - it is inevitable that they find a way. Manchester City have it, Liverpool have it and Manchester United had it.

Unfortunately, Manchester United now have a variation of it: it is almost inevitable in some way, shape or form that they will descend into a sham. And so, after a run of four whole games without a defeat the mighty Manchester United, the occupiers of the Theatre of Dreams, were pasted off a pitch by Athletic Football Club Bournemouth.

Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Bournemouth, United KingdomGetty Images

The Red Devils' four-game unbeaten run began with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool (fair dos) before wins against Norwich (meh), Partizan Belgrade (meh) and another outfit so unremarkable that the Warm-Up has forgotten who they were (meh). Oh, it was Chelsea in the Carabao. Yea, meh, as it doesn’t count.

It is now clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, in fact, not the second coming of Sir Alex Ferguson but a fairly bog-standard manager who would probably struggle to do a job at Cardiff. Oh.

Anyway, regardless, are United becoming unmanageable? Realistically, who would go there with the genuine intention of furthering their status or CV. They have half a team with a load of money thrown at the other half - basically, they are a colder, less glamorous version of Real Madrid. Status, grandeur and all that but with not a sniff of a plan.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have limited status, little grandeur but a plan - that plans sees them sit above United in the table. It used to be that Manchester United would prise out wins and championships through that sense of inevitability - however, those days are long gone.

VAR is a joke episode number 999

It just doesn't work; not because it is implemented incorrectly - although it often is, but because it just doesn't suit the game.

The Warm-Up is an unabashed luddite but has all the time in the world for goalline technology, as it works. Works. That works. Simple. However, VAR just does not work.

We currently live in a world where people, institutions and governments appear unwilling and unable to accept that they are wrong. But FIFA, UEFA and the FA need to accept that they are wrong about VAR. Just pack it away and forget about it.

VAR is a joke episode number 1000

The Everton-Tottenham fixture will be remembered for the horrific injury to Andre Gomes.

However, it was another example of the utter sham that VAR has become. These are no longer teething problems - the teeth came through, they were rotten to the core and fell out; there should be no teeth left.

Heung-min Son should have had a penalty, Richarlison should have had a penalty and Dele Alli probably should have given away a penalty for handball.

None given.

The premise of VAR was to lift the percentage of correct decisions from 96% to 98% - which in itself is a joke. Who gives a toss about 2%? Also, on the above evidence - admittedly a small sample size - the percentage might have dropped.

HEROES AND ZEROS

HERO

Neville Southall. He has become a bit of a political commentator in recent times, and can be fairly acerbic in those political put downs, but he has form.

ZERO

The racists. Every last one of the morons.

RETRO CORNER

Alen Boksic was a footballer and somehow ended up at Boro.

COMING UP

It's Champions League week so not a whole heap - perhaps the authorities could take a day or two to overhaul their inadequate racism protocols? The Champion of Champions gets underway in the wonderful world of snooker on Eurosport.

Nick Miller is here tomorrow hopefully not reporting on yet more racism.