The Warm-Up: Dundee United are champions! Congratulations?

What a way to win a title

Say what you like about the coronavirus, but it does lead to some thrilling title races. Over the last week, Scotland’s professional clubs have been voting on the SPFL’s proposal to end the season early with the positions as they are. The deadline was supposed to be last Friday, but although Dundee had submitted a voting slip — with a big fat tick next to ‘Reject’ — they’d quickly told the SPFL to ignore it.

They hadn’t actually decided. And so Scotland waited. And waited. And waited. And … hang on, some voting slips are on the pitch, they think it’s all over!

It is now. Dundee eventually came around to the idea. Their ‘yes’ vote was confirmed yesterday and so, in what we’re assuming is a first for professional football, a vote from one side of a city has made the other side champions. Dundee United are winners of the 2019-20 Championship. Raith Rovers win League One and Cove Rangers take League Two. Congratulations?

Nothing will happen with the Premiership until April 23 and a meeting with Uefa, but this gives the SPFL the power to end the season if they think it can’t be completed. Celtic’s ninth-in-a-row is coming closer. But that won’t be the end of the matter: Hearts and Hamilton Academicals, currently in the relegation places, may be reprieved by the expansion of the top flight for next year.

Still, pretty much all sorted, right? Weeeeelllllll … let’s just say that the entire process hasn’t quite run smoothly. Some sides — including Falkirk, who were a point behind Raith Rovers but with a much stronger goal difference — have reluctantly accepted the vote. But Rangers, second in the Premiership, have been alleging all sorts of exciting malfeasance and are demanding an enquiry. They’ve got a whistleblower, and they’re not afraid to use them.

This might have ended the season. It won’t end the arguments.

And speaking of arguments …

England’s turn soon! The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the weather, that tiger documentary everybody’s been watching, and then, if there’s any time left, whether or not they absolutely need to end the season by June 30.

According to Sky Sports an “increasing number” of clubs — which we suppose could be one increasing to two, or one increasing to 17 — want the season over by the end of June, in the fear that contracts and loan deals will all expire and the players will drift away into the skies like so many beautiful balloons. Look, there goes Willian. He’s free.

We’d be surprised if the Premier League went immediately to The Scottish Option, because they’re dealing with a much larger television deal. But if this deadline firms up, and the lockdown measures continue as they are, then something will have to give. FIFA have indicated that contracts could be extended to the end of the season, whenever that comes, but The Warm-Up is guessing that isn’t quite as simple a process in practice as it sounds in theory.

This coronavirus stoppage is revealing all sorts of things about all aspects of the way society is organised. And when it comes to football, it’s revealing the extent to which the sport, considered abstractly, is tangled up with far broader forces. There is, perhaps, an ideal sporting solution to a season placed on pause. But the solution we get, whatever it is and whenever we get it, will be made with plenty else in mind.

And they’re off. Again.

Still, even in these uncertain times, there is some warming familiarity. Come plague, come toilet roll famine, come hell and high water, Graeme Souness will still be scolding Paul Pogba in the press. Upon learning that the Frenchman didn’t really know much about his playing career, the Scot responded with “show us your medals”. Souness is currently leading by six titles to four, as it goes, though Pogba is only 27.

But it doesn’t matter. “Show us your medals” is always, always, always a profoundly tedious thing to say, for it is a rule of football that an average player in a great team will win more than a great player in an average team. And one of the most interesting things about football is that great players don’t always leave average teams, for reasons of loyalty, or personal interest, or simple bad luck. Or because they literally can’t.

Indeed, Souness is a perfect example of this. Not because he was an average player: he was exceptional. But if he and Pogba do ever get around to heaping bits of metal on a bit of wood, he’ll notice that the Frenchman has a rather shiny World Cup winner’s medal. Souness doesn’t. Not because he wasn’t good enough to win the thing, but because Scotland weren’t. Such is life. Football is a team game. You’re only as good as the losers around you.

Fortunately for us all, Bruno Fernandes is here to sort things out. He reckons that Pogba has been held back at United by both an over-focus on his errors, and the fact that United have been basically rubbish for ages.

" You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that. Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation. When he played also, the club and the team was not good [and] because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, expectations are a lot for him. "

And given that Bruno Fernandes has, since arriving in England, been essentially perfect, we’re going to take his word as gospel. Tune in next week, when Souness checks Wikipedia, realises he’s losing on medal count to Maxwell, and asks the Brazilian to become his live-in lifestyle guru.

In other news

Some positivity. Former Tottenham and England legend and all-round goalscoring genius Jimmy Greaves is out of hospital and “back at home recuperating with his wife Irene”. According to a Facebook statement the family “are hoping he will be fine going forward”, and that “there will be further good news in the weeks to come”.

It’s actually quite tricky to find videos of Souness playing well, in amongst all the flag planting, the back passing, and the old ultra-violence. But there’s a little bit in here, among all the usual stuff. Including a few strikes from outside the box that look almost, dare we say it, Pogba-esque.

There is no football. But there is a new Retrospective Punishment video. If you’ll excuse the Warm-Up, we’re off to do the David Pleat shuffle. Around the kitchen.

