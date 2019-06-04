The Warm-Up: FIFA move quickly to bring Liverpool’s mood right down

TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Liverpool to play World Club Cup in Qatar

Boy, FIFA sure know how to harsh a buzz, don’t they?

With most of Liverpool still three feet high and rising on the joy of their Champions League victory, it’s been announced that the next couple of World Club Cups – the tournament that the champions of Europe have to up sticks and travel to in the middle of the season and is taken incredibly seriously basically everywhere but England – will be played in Qatar! Hurray!

These will apparently be test events for the 2022 World Cup, test events that of course they need because absolutely everything in the country about the size of Yorkshire has been built from scratch because they have no footballing infrastructure! Hurray!

But we know what you’re thinking: they built it all from scratch and it’s going to be ready a more than two years before it has to be? But that never happens! How on earth have the organisers managed to get all the stadia built so quickly? Surely they would have to have some sort of suspiciously cheap workforce, toiling until many of them died through exhaustion and available at any point for labour, in order to build something that fast.

What’s that? Oh.

Is Paul Pogba going back to Juventus?

What to make of Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United? Mixed? A success? Rubbish? Graeme Sounness getting inexplicably angry about a man who he decided was a spoofer some time ago and any pieces of evidence to the contrary are ignored in favour of him launching into his latest spluttering rant about Instagram, youth of today, not when I was a lad, bah, grrr, old man shouts at cloud?

All of that might well be moot now amid reports that Juventus want to buy Paul Pogba back, with various outlets in Italy reporting that they are in talks with United over a £60million return for the mercurial Frenchman.

Will this happen? It makes a certain amount of sense for United, if the idea is to press the reset button and start again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but would only really work if they were able to get out from under the crushing weight of Alexis Sanchez’s contract too. Although, other reports claim they will spend that £60million on Leicester’s James Maddison which feels…like a gamble.

But ultimately it just feels a bit like the latest stage in United’s continuing existential crisis, lurching from one solution to another as they watch their two nearest rivals disappear into the distance through sound planning and foresight.

IN OTHER NEWS

All the reports from people in Madrid over the weekend said the whole occasion played out in a spirit of conviviality and mutual joy between the two sets of supporters that would warm even the coldest heart.

And in that spirit, we share with you the tale of Alan Bissell, a Tottenham fan who happened across a wallet in Madrid, and here he is to take up the story:

" I found a wallet in the cab to the ground, it had €800 in it, but it also had the fellas details in it. I phoned him up and he started crying. He lost it the night before the game, it had his driving license in it with all of his other cards, but most of all a letter written to him from his wife just before she died in January. I told him where we was and, him and two mates walking into the bar wearing their Liverpool shirts and gave me the biggest cuddle ever and brought everyone in the bar a beer. "

People are nice sometimes, eh?

IN THE CHANNELS

You don’t want to pick on people needlessly, or mock things that are natural to them that they can’t help…but the man in the tweet above does make a good point: why does Jamie Carragher laugh like that?

RETRO CORNER

For those youngsters among you who only know Gary Lineker as that TV presenter your mum fancies, he was a pretty handy footballer years ago. Here he is scoring a hat-trick for Barcelona against Real Madrid.

HAT TIP

" Jordan Henderson collapsed to his knees, exhausted and happy, before he sank to the turf completely. “No one deserves this moment more than you,” Adam Lallana ran over to tell his close friend as he lifted him to his feet, while tears fell from Jürgen Klopp’s face as he embraced the 28-year-old, Liverpool’s manager later saying: “Jordan Henderson is the captain of the 2019 Champions League winners. That is satisfying.” "

If, like your Warm-Up correspondent, you’re pretty smug about always thinking Jordan Henderson was a good player, you’ll enjoy this by Melissa Reddy of ESPN about the Champions League-winning captain.

COMING UP

Nothing. There really is no football. But tomorrow, it all starts again and won’t stop for most of the summer. So remain calm.

Tomorrow’s Warm-Up will be brought to you by Ben Snowball, who will hopefully have a bit more to work with than this.