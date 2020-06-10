The Warm-Up: Gareth Southgate nails it again

You just knew Gareth Southgate would contribute positively to the ongoing racism debate…

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

#SouthgateIN

Football Everton v Liverpool confirmed for Goodison Park 2 HOURS AGO

It’s hard to envisage a time when everyone (including you) thought appointing Gareth Southgate to England duty was a terrible idea. How could an ex-Middlesbrough manager, the man who missed that penalty at Euro 96, possibly fill the shoes of, erm, Sam Allardyce or Roy Hodgson?

Well, he’s done far more than that.

Not only has he transformed England’s style of play, leading a talented but inexperienced group to the semi-finals in Russia, but he has overseen his wider role as England boss with aplomb. He handled the racist abuse aimed at his black players in Montenegro and Bulgaria impressively in 2019 and has now lent his voice to the sweeping anti-racism movement in sport and beyond, urging people to speak out against their white privilege in the game.

And that’s coming from a man all too aware that his rapid promotion to the Middlesbrough hotseat in 2006, and therefore his rise to manager of his country, would not have been possible for everyone.

"On a broader scale, we lack that representation. The biggest crime for us in any area if we’re adults looking at kids is if they sit and think that a path in life isn’t possible - and is not accessible," said Southgate.

"I heard Jermain Defoe say a few days ago: ‘Is it worth me taking my [coaching] qualifications?’ We have to avoid the feeling that you can’t achieve something because that stops some people going for it. We have to make sure the opportunity is there when people are qualified and capable. And then, of course, they have to grasp that opportunity. If they can do well, they’ll role model what’s possible to the next generation."

He continued: "I know that I got an opportunity at Middlesbrough when I wasn’t qualified. That came because I had worked at the club and the owner knew me. But I couldn’t say that opportunity would have been there for somebody else. And I think we are all very conscious of it.

"The power of what is happening at the moment is that people are standing together and these observations, these deeper-seated issues are rightly leading to the broader debate on opportunity, on privilege, and it’s important people speak out. I do feel there is a moment for change but I’m also conscious that we’ve been here before."

Play Icon WATCH The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster 00:01:12

Farewell, Leagues One and Two

It’s time to confess that the Warm-Up has an unlikely allegiance for… Peterborough United.

We were there at the old Wembley, armed with an A4 ‘banner’ aged 10, when Andy Clark struck to fire Posh past Darlington in the 2000 Third Division play-off final. We were there again at Old Trafford, 2011, when Grant McCann inspired them past Huddersfield in the League One play-off final. We will not complete the trilogy in 2020.

And it’s difficult to digest. Peterborough were in the League One play-off places when the season was stopped and the play-offs are still going ahead. Without Peterborough. Imagine being booted out on a points-per-game basis, having had no prior knowledge this could happen.

PPG seems an extraordinarily obtuse way to conclude the season, given all the different factors at play, and yet…what other option would preserve integrity, safety and finances for all lower league clubs? And that’s the problem with ending the season early – there will never be a right answer.

One week to go...

RETRO CORNER

On June 10 1984, John Barnes dribbled through the entire Brazil team to score this dazzler.

HAT TIP

Chris Hughton is midway through an answer about the lack of black managers at the top of English football when he stops and draws on a quote from Karun Chandhok, the former Formula One driver. He was talking about the things that Lewis Hamilton has said about racism, the former Brighton manager says. One sentence that hit me was: ‘It’s not enough to be non-racist – be actively anti-racist.’ What it says to me is that if we accept that racism has existed in the game then we have to do something about it.

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton shares his experiences of racism with Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian.

COMING UP

It's Bayern Munich v Frankfurt in the German Cup! Or check out our latest podcast on the return of La Liga,

.

Andi Thomas will be here tomorrow with all the goss from Bayern 10-0 Frakfurt.

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea donate WSL prize money to Refuge 3 HOURS AGO